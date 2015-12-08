MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia is "seriously concerned" over reports that a coalition led by the United States made air strikes on Syrian government forces in the Deir ez-Zor area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that it considered "a very serious factor of tensions" the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq near Mosul, calling it "illegal" and saying that the forces arrived there without the approval of the Iraqi government. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova)