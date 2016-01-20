(Corrects to show aid dropped since, not on, Jan. 15, amends
spelling of town to conform to Reuters transcription from
Arabic)
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's air force has dropped 50
tonnes of humanitarian aid to the besieged Syrian town of Deir
al-Zor since Jan. 15 and is continuing humanitarian operations
in the region, TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defence
Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
In the past 24 hours, Russian warplanes carried out 16
sorties in Syria, hitting a total of 57 "terrorist targets", RIA
news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
Due to bad weather the strikes were limited to Latakia and
Deir al-Zor provinces "to avoid casualties among civilians", the
ministry said.
