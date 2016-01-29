WRAPUP 2-Steel, stimulus drive China's strongest economic growth since 2015
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
MOSCOW Jan 29 The participation of Islamist groups Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham in Syria peace talks in Geneva is unacceptable, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as reiterating its position on Friday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
RIYADH, April 16 Saudi Arabia's government is ordering its ministries and agencies to review billions of dollars' worth of unfinished infrastructure and economic development projects with a view to shelving or restructuring them, government sources said.