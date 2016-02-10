MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's Foreign Ministry on
Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that Russian bombing had
caused a humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying it is the West
that fuelled the problem.
Moscow views U.S. allegations that it uses unguided
munitions in Syria as "totally unfounded", Russian Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing. She
also rejected as unfounded criticism that Russian bombings in
Syria were pushing refugees towards Europe.
Zakharova dismissed charges that Russia collapsed Syria
talks as "an outright lie".
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Katya Golubkova)