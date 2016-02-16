MOSCOW Feb 16 Heavy artillery bombardment of
Syrian targets by Turkey and talks of a ground operation by
Ankara and Saudi Arabia risk leading to direct military clashes
between regional states, a Russia-led security body, the CSTO,
said on Tuesday.
"Further fanning of the conflagration in Syria in close
proximity to the zone of responsibility of the Collective
Security Treaty Organisation is a threat to the security of its
member states," CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha said in
a statement.
The CSTO's members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Alexander Winning and
Dmitry Solovyov)