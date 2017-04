MOSCOW Feb 18 Western nations blaming Russia for air strikes on hospitals in Syria "have neither direct nor indirect evidence" to prove their allegations, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a separate remark aimed at Turkey which has strongly accused Russia of targeting Syria's civilian population and hospitals, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "All this is a lie." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)