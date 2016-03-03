MOSCOW, March 3 Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday it had registered 14 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours.

The violations concerned the shelling of residential areas and Syrian government forces in the provinces of Damascus, Latakia, Hama and Deraa, it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)