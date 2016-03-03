WRAPUP 2-Pence takes message of U.S. resolve against North Korea to Japan
* Syria, Afghan strikes "show U.S. resolve" to rein in North Korea
MOSCOW, March 3 Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday it had registered 14 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours.
The violations concerned the shelling of residential areas and Syrian government forces in the provinces of Damascus, Latakia, Hama and Deraa, it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Syria, Afghan strikes "show U.S. resolve" to rein in North Korea
MONTREAL, April 17 Air Canada has apologized and offered compensation for bumping a 10-year-old off a flight, the boy's father said on Monday, after the Canadian family's story sparked headlines following a high-profile incident involving overbooking by U.S. carrier United Airlines.