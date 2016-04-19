UPDATE 1-N.Korea attempts but fails to launch missile - S.Korea
SEOUL, April 16 North Korea attempted to launch a missile on Sunday near Sinpo, on its east coast, but it is believed to have failed, South Korea's military said.
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia unequivocally supports the continuation of Syrian peace talks in Geneva, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, commenting on the decision by the mainstream Syrian opposition to take a pause in the negotiations.
"We believe this (the peace talks) is a necessary condition," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists.
"The need to continue this dialogue and maintain the ceasefire regime was stressed yesterday during the telephone conversation between President Putin and President Obama."
The Western-backed opposition High Negotiations Committee said in a letter to rebel fighters that government military advances meant a ceasefire was effectively over and it was calling a postponement in the talks. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
