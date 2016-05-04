UPDATE 3-North Korea state media warns of nuclear strike if provoked as U.S. warships approach
* North Korea media warns of nuclear strike on U.S. if provoked
MOSCOW May 4 The situation in Syria's north Latakia, Aleppo and in the Damascus province remains "partially tense", RIA news agency on Wednesday quoted General Sergei Kuralenko, in charge of Russia's ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria, as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* North Korea media warns of nuclear strike on U.S. if provoked
COLOMBO, April 11 Sri Lankan shares rose for the tenth straight session on Tuesday to close at their highest in nearly four months, helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.