MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said a revival of a ceasefire in Syria depends on all
sides involved and not only on "Russia's unilateral
concessions".
"One can only speak about the ceasefire revival only on the
collective basis," he said in an interview for the TV news show
'Vesti on Saturday'.
Russia and the United States on Sept. 9 agreed to a deal
aimed at putting Syria's peace process back on track. It
included a nationwide truce, improved humanitarian aid access
and the possibility of joint military operations against Islamic
State and al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, formerly known as the
Nusra Front.
The truce effectively collapsed after a week when an aid
convoy was attacked on Monday, killing some 20 people.
Lavrov called for an investigation of the incident,
repeating that Russian or Syrian air forces were not involved in
the attack.
He also reiterated his calls for the separation of
opposition forces from the Nusra Front, adding that Russia had
recently observed that opposition fighters had merged with the
Nusra Front.
