MOSCOW, Sept 7 The Russian Foreign Ministry on
Monday denounced as "falsifications and fabrications" media
reports it was changing its stance on the war in Syria or on the
future of President Bashar al-Assad, whom it has shielded
throughout the conflict.
"We don't appoint or dismiss foreign presidents, neither on
our own or in cahoots with anyone else," the ministry said in a
statement.
Ministry representatives on Monday also declined immediate
comment on a U.S. request to Athens to close Greek airspace for
Russian supply flights to Syria.
Nor have Russian officials confirmed recent media reports of
Moscow increasing its military assistance to Assad, saying only
that it has long been supplying Damascus with arms and training
to help it fight Islamist radicals, and will continue to do so.
