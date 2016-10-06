MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday the United States should carefully consider the consequences of strikes on Syrian army positions because such strikes would obviously threaten Russian servicemen.

Commenting on Russia's S-300 air defence complexes recently deployed to Syria, the ministry said in a statement that their crews would hardly have time to detect the exact flight paths of missiles or from what direction they were launched.

The ministry also mentioned a more sophisticated air defence system, the S-400, which safeguards Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Syrian army also has at its disposal efficient air defence systems, including the S-200 and Buk, the Defence Ministry said, adding that their combat readiness has been restored over the past year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)