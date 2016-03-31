MOSCOW, March 31 Russian military advisers played a direct role in planning the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Palmyra from the Islamic State militants, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian warplanes carried out a total of around 500 sorties, hitting more than 2,000 Islamic State targets in Palmyra's area in the period of March 7-27, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)