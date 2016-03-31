U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
MOSCOW, March 31 First units of Russian demining experts have arrived in Syria to demine the historic part of the ancient city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.