MOSCOW Oct 1 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Thursday it had carried out a new round of air strikes in
Syria overnight, hitting four Islamic State targets while
strictly avoiding populated areas.
It said Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 aircraft had flown eight
sorties, hitting an ammunition depot near Idlib as well as a
three-storey Islamic State command centre near Hama.
It said a pinpoint strike had destroyed a facility located
in the north of Homs aimed at rigging cars with explosives for
suicide attacks.
