MOSCOW Feb 24 Russian warplanes have
significantly decreased the intensity of their strikes in Syria
over the past two days, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor
Konashenkov said on Wednesday.
Russia's aviation "has stopped striking those areas in Syria
where local authorities and armed groups have already submitted
or are submitting declarations of willingness for a ceasefire
and to begin talks on reconciliation", Konashenkov told a
televised news briefing.
Meanwhile, Turkey's heavy artillery has continued to shell
Syrian settlements near the Turkish border, he said.
He said that Moscow was also awaiting a response from
Washington, a day after it gave the U.S. military attache in
Russia the details of a hotline established with the United
States to help coordinate actions under a U.S.-Russian ceasefire
plan for Syria.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)