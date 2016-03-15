MOSCOW, March 15 The Russian air force will
continue striking targets in Syria linked to Islamic State and
other terrorist groups despite a partial withdrawal, the RIA
news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Nikolai
Pankov as saying on Tuesday.
Pankov was speaking a day after President Vladimir Putin
announced that "the main part" of the Russian military
contingent in Syria would begin to withdraw.
"Certain positive results have been achieved. A real chance
has emerged to put an end to this long-running standoff," RIA
quoted Pankov as saying at a "mission accomplished" ceremony at
Russia's air base in Hmeymim, Syria.
"But it is still early to talk about victory over terrorism.
The Russian aviation group has the task to continue carrying out
strikes on terrorist facilities."
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)