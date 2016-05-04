(Adds quotes, details, context)
MOSCOW May 4 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
is not an ally for Russia to the extent Turkey is for the United
States, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.
"Assad is not an ally for us. Yes, we support him in the
fight against terror and in preserving the Syrian state," he
told RIA in an interview.
"But he is not an ally in the sense Turkey is an ally for
the United States."
Lavrov said Russia sees Syria peace talks in Geneva resuming
this month but the right conditions had not yet been met for
direct negotiations due to the "whims" of the opposition High
Negotiations Committee and other countries including Turkey.
Lavrov also said a meeting of the International Syria
Support Group could be convened in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)