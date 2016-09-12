MOSCOW, Sept 12 A new round of talks between the
Syrian government and opposition may be held in early October,
the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Monday.
"I think that probably at the very beginning of October
(U.N. Syria envoy Staffan) de Mistura should invite all the
parties," Bogdanov, who is a special presidential representative
for the Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying.
The United States and Russia hailed a breakthrough deal on
Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a
nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved
humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned
Islamist groups.
