GENEVA, March 1 Russia called on Tuesday for the
Syrian-Turkish border to be closed, saying arms were being
hidden in humanitarian aid convoys and channelled to fighters of
Islamic State and its allies.
Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
is on poor terms with Turkey since it shot down a Russian
warplane last November, has repeatedly accused Ankara of
preparing for an armed intervention across the border into
Syria.
Speaking in Geneva against the backdrop of a U.S.-Russia
negotiated deal for a cessation of hostilities in Syria, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: "A very special task is to
cut the terrorists' supply from the outside," referring to
Islamic State, the Nusra Front and others "of their kind".
"For this purpose the Syrian-Turkish border has to be
closed, since across this border those gangs receive arms,
including with humanitarian convoys," Lavrov said in remarks to
the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The cessation of hostilities agreement, which does not
include military action against Islamic State and the Nusra
Front, came into force early on Saturday.
"There is no place for terrorists and extremists" in the
ceasefire agreement or a political settlement, Lavrov said.
Russia said on Tuesday its military had registered 15
ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, but its
warplanes were refraining from striking the areas where the
truce was respected by "the moderate opposition".
