MOSCOW, March 23 Anakara is hindering Kurdish
forces in their fight against Islamic State and using the slogan
of a "war against terrorism" to suppress Kurdish organisations
in Syria and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
on Wednesday.
Illegal traffic across the Turkish-Syrian border has
decreased dramatically since the start of Russia's military
operation in Syria, Lavrov told a news briefing.
Referring to the Turkish border, he stressed a need to fully
implement U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding a halt of
trade in artefacts and oil with Islamic State and to stop
"terrorists" from crossing into Syria, including from Turkey.
