MOSCOW, April 25 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Monday, expressing their full support for Syria peace talks in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also stressed the need for Syria's "moderate opposition" to withdraw from territories controlled by Islamic State militants and the Nusra Front, and for the blockading of supply routes to extremists.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)