MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian volunteers who have honed
their combat skills in Ukraine are likely to travel to Syria to
fight alongside the forces of President Bashar al-Assad, Admiral
Vladimir Komoyedov, the head of the Russian parliament's defence
committee, said on Monday.
"It is likely that groups of Russian volunteers will appear
in the ranks of the Syrian army as combat participants,"
Komoyedov told the Interfax-AVN news agency.
The Kremlin has said that Russia has no current plans to
deploy ground troops to Syria and will confine itself to
conducting air strikes to support the Syrian army instead. It
has not yet offered a view on the possibility of Russian
volunteers or mercenaries fighting in Syria.
Komoyedov was commenting on unconfirmed media reports that
some Russian volunteers who had previously fought alongside
Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine had been spotted
fighting with the Syrian army.
"What attracts volunteers apart from ideas? Of course money
most likely," said Komoyedov, a lawmaker with the Communist
party.
Interfax-AVN quoted unnamed media reports as saying that
such volunteers could make $50 per day.
Komoyedov spoke after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the
Russian internal republic of Chechnya, told a Russian radio
station on Friday he was ready to send Chechen forces to Syria
to carry out "special operations" if President Vladimir Putin
gave his blessing.
Komoyedov also raised the possibility that Russia's Black
Sea Fleet could be used to blockade parts of the Syrian
coastline if necessary or to shell Islamist groups on Syrian
territory, though he said there was currently no need to use
naval firepower because the extremists were too far inland.
