U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
MOSCOW, March 31 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia's RIA news agency that electing a president in a direct nationwide vote is better than via parliament, RIA reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.