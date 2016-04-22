HSS Hire CEO to step down
April 13 Tool and equipment rental firm HSS Hire said on Thursday that Chief Executive John Gill will step down once a successor is appointed.
MOSCOW, April 22 Russian warplanes have not flown over an area near Damascus where a military plane crashed on Friday, RIA news agency quoted a spokesman for Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria as saying.
All Russian jets are at the airbase, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.