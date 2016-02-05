MOSCOW Feb 5 A Russian proposal to set up an advisory body in Amman to coordinate actions in Syria was rejected by the United States and its Western allies, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday.

"Our minister proposed holding a telephone conversation with (U.S. Defence Secretary) Ashton Carter on Jan. 19, but we were given to understand that such a talk was not expedient," Antonov said.