MOSCOW, Sept 23 Moscow sees a growing chance to
reach international agreement on fighting terrorism in Syria and
resolving a conflict which has killed a quarter of a million
people, a Russian diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
Diplomacy has so far failed to find a solution to the
crisis, now in its fifth year, with international powers
supporting rival sides and unable to overcome their differences
over the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
With Assad facing increasing pressure from Islamic State and
Western-backed rebels, Moscow has stepped up support for its
long-time ally at the same time as it pushes a new diplomatic
offensive on Syria.
It has increased arms supplies to the Syrian army and
increased its military presence inside Syria, drawing warnings
from Western nations - which oppose Assad - that it was
destabilising the situation further.
It is not clear what agreement could be reached on the main
sticking points in the conflict, but the Russian diplomatic
source said the growing threat posed by Islamic State was
driving new international efforts for a deal
"Moscow now has an optimistic view of chances for a
settlement on Syria and uniting efforts to combat Islamic
State," the source said.
The drive may culminate later this month when world leaders
meet in New York at the annual U.N. General Assembly summit.
Syria is also the key theme in Russian President Vladimir
Putin's talks this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Turkey's
Tayyip Erdogan.
Moscow and Washington restarted talks between their defence
officials on Syria last week after a long pause in any such
contacts amid chilly bilateral ties over another conflict -
Ukraine.
