MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia and the United States have
moved closer to agreement on a document setting rules for how to
keep U.S. and Russian aircraft from clashing over Syria,
Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian
Defence Ministry.
Military experts from Russia and the United States, which
back opposing sides in Syria's civil war, held their third talks
aimed at setting rules for air-to-air conduct over the country.
"A convergence of positions on key issues of the future
document has been noted," Interfax quoted a statement from the
ministry as saying.
