MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was ready for talks with the United States on Syria, after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the White House hoped military talks between the two countries would take place soon.

"We have never refused dialogue with the United States," said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "(We) are open to it now on all matters of mutual interest, including Syria."

