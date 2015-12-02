DOHA Dec 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday no one had the right to "slander" Turkey by accusing it of buying oil from Islamic State, and that he would stand down if such allegations were proven to be true.

Erdogan, who was speaking at a university in the Qatari capital of Doha, also said he did not want relations with Moscow to worsen further.

Russia's defence ministry said it had proof that Erdogan and his family were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil from Islamic State-held territory in Syria and Iraq. (Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Humeyra Pamuk and Melih Aslan in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)