By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia is to send an advanced air
defence system to reinforce its air base in Syria and is
considering cancelling a raft of joint business projects with
Ankara after Turkey shot down of one of its warplanes, top
government officials said.
The incident, which resulted in the killing of one of the
SU-24 plane's two pilots and a Russian marine, has thrown
Russo-Turkish relations into crisis and cooled Kremlin hopes of
rapprochement with the West.
On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Moscow would dispatch an
S-400 air defence system to bolster its Khmeimim air base in
Syria's Latakia province, an advanced weapons system that can be
used to shoot down planes at long distance.
"I hope that this, along with other measures that we are
taking, will be enough to ensure (the safety) of our flights,"
Putin told reporters.
The announcement is likely to be viewed as a stark warning
to Turkey not to try to shoot down any more Russian planes,
which have been bombing Islamist militants and rebels since
Sept. 30.
There was initial confusion about which weapons system Putin
was referring to. In comments broadcast on state television,
Putin spoke about an S-300 missile system.
However his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and a Kremlin
spokesman were later quoted as saying that the even more
advanced S-400 system would be dispatched to Syria.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Ankara could also expect
to be on the receiving end of economic and business sanctions.
Speaking in the city of Yekaterinburg, Medvedev said the
Kremlin may now move to cancel important joint projects with
Turkey, saying Turkish firms - who are active in everything from
construction to retailing - could see their market share in
Russia shrink.
Complaining that Turkey's actions had increased tensions
between Russia and NATO, of which Ankara is a member, Medvedev
reiterated Putin's accusation that unnamed Turkish officials
were benefiting from Islamic State oil sales.
The result, he said, was that long-running neighbourly ties
between Russia and Turkey had been ruptured.
"The direct consequences could lead to our refusal to take
part in a whole raft of important joint projects and Turkish
companies losing their positions on the Russian market,"
Medvedev said in a statement.
Russia and Turkey have important trade and economic ties.
Putin also stepped up his criticism of Turkey's leadership,
saying they had steadily been encouraging what he called the
"Islamisation" of Turkish society, something he said was a
problem.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Denis Dyomkin, Polina Devitt,
Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by
Christian Lowe)