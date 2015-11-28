ANKARA Nov 28 Sanctions like those Russia imposed on Turkey only serve to deepen the problem between them, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin ordered further economic retaliation for Turkey downing a Russian jet.

"Sanctions like this would only damage relations. These steps do not make anything easier, but deepen the problem," the official said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Dasha Afanasieva and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Susan Thomas)