MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia wants to keep good ties with Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, after Ankara voiced its growing anger at Moscow's military intervention in Syria.

"As for the Russian air force operation in Syria, our actions in support of safeguarding Syria contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region sitting on Turkey's borders," Peskov told a call with journalists.

Peskov also said any increased presence of British troops in eastern Europe would be regrettable and would amount to Britain using an alleged Russian threat as camouflage to press ahead with NATO expansion.

Peskov said Russia would act in order to ensure "parity" should Britain do this. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)