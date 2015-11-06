Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Feridun Sinirlioglu, discussed the search for a political solution to the Syrian crisis on the phone, Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.