MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered the Russian government to draw up measures that would include freezing some joint investment projects with Turkey, in retaliation for the downing of a Russian warplane by Turkey.

He also told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Thursday that the measures would include restrictions on food imports from Turkey. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)