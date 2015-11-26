UPDATE 2-ABB buys B&R to help it challenge Siemens in industrial automation
* Purchase strengthens ABB in faster growing industrial automation
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it has suspended all cooperation with the Turkish military including a hotline set up to share information about Russian air strikes in Syria, TASS news agency reported.
Russia has also threatened economic retaliation against Turkey and said it is still awaiting a reasonable explanation for the shooting down of its warplane on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Purchase strengthens ABB in faster growing industrial automation
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)