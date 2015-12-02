MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian Defence Ministry officials
said on Wednesday that they had proof Turkey was the main
consumer of Islamic State oil and that Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan and his family were involved in doing business with
Islamic State.
The officials, speaking at an event in Moscow, cited
satellite imagery which they said showed oil tanker trucks
heading from Islamic State territory to Turkey and said they
knew of three routes by which the oil passed into Turkey.
The Defence Ministry added it would continue to launch air
strikes on Islamic State oil infrastructure in Syria as part of
its bombing campaign.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Winning and
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)