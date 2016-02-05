MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia is not eschewing political or diplomatic ways to settle the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday, while making clear it would continue providing military assistance to the Syrian government.

"Russia is consistently making efforts within the general international framework of seeking a peaceful and political settlement to the situation in Syria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with journalists.

"At the same time, Russia is providing support to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic in its fight against terror," he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Wriitng by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)