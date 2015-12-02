NICOSIA Dec 2 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he would not refuse to meet his Turkish counterpart in Belgrade later this week.

Lavrov's comments were shown live on Russian television after a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides in Nicosia.

A meeting of the OSCE ministerial council in Belgrade, Serbia, is due to be held on Dec. 3-4. (Reporting Michele Kambas; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)