ANKARA Dec 14 There is no reason to halt the planned Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russia, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, after Turkish officials said last week that Russia had stopped construction work.

The planned $20 billion project would be Turkey's first nuclear power plant. But it has been complicated by the worsening tensions between Moscow and Ankara after Turkey downed a Russian warplane over Syria last month.

Davutoglu made the comment while speaking live on Turkish television. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan)