ANKARA Nov 26 Turkey only procures oil and gas from known sources and those who accuse it of buying from Islamic State need to prove their accusations, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of local officials in the capital Ankara, Erdogan also said that Turkey was taking precautions to stop oil smuggling at its borders, a key source of revenue for the Islamist militant group. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)