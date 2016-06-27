June 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has
written to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to apologise over the
shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey's military,
the Kremlin said on Monday, opening the way for Moscow to lift
economic sanctions.
The Russian jet was shot down, with the loss of the pilot,
last November while it took part in Moscow's military campaign
in Syria. Ankara said it acted lawfully because the plane had
crossed into Turkish air space; Moscow denied that was the case.
Following the incident, Moscow swiftly approved a raft of
sanctions, banning imports of everything from tomatoes and
apricots to chicken products and salt from Turkey. It did not
target important energy projects such as the Turkish Stream gas
pipeline.
Below is a list of key areas of economic and trade relations
between Russia and Turkey:
TOURISM
- In a decree signed by Putin charter flights from Russia to
Turkey were banned and tour firms were told not to sell any
holidays there.
- Turkey's seaside resorts are among the most popular
tourism destinations for Russians; for Turkey, Russia is the
source of the second-largest number of tourist arrivals after
Germany.
- About 4.4 million Russians, including 3.3 million Russian
tourists, visited Turkey in 2014.
- Tour companies had expected that tourist flows would shift
to Turkey after Moscow halted flights to resorts in Egypt
following the downing of a passenger jet over the Sinai
Peninsula. However, the Russian jet was shot down by the Turkish
military shortly after the Egyptian incident.
FOOD
- Russia banned imports of vegetables, fruits and other
agricultural products from Turkey.
- Turkish food supplies to Russia had become more important
after Moscow banned many Western food imports in 2014 in a
tit-for-tat move following the imposition of European Union
sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
. Turkey's exports to Russia, mainly food and textiles, were
worth $6 billion in 2014, according to an estimate by
Renaissance Capital made last November.
ENERGY AND COMMODITIES
- Russia did not let the row with Ankara affect energy
exports, the core of its economic relationship with Turkey.
- Turkey is the second-largest buyer of Russian natural gas
after Germany. Russia is Turkey's largest natural gas supplier,
with Ankara buying 28-30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of its 50
bcm of natural gas needs annually from Russia.
- Turkey is the largest buyer of Russian wheat and sunflower
oil. It bought 4.1 million tonnes of Russian wheat in the
previous marketing year, which ended on June 30.
- Russia said last December it had no plans to impose any
restrictions on exports of Russian grain to Turkey.
PROJECTS
- Turkey commissioned Russia's state-owned Rosatom in 2013
to build four 1,200-megawatt nuclear reactors in a project worth
$20 billion. A source told Reuters in April a Turkish
construction firm was in talks about buying up to 49 percent of
the project.
- Russia and Turkey also have the TurkStream pipeline
project, an alternative to Russia's South Stream pipeline to
transport gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine. The South
Stream plan was dropped in 2014 due to objections from the
European Commission.
- Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in December
that Moscow had suspended work on the TurkStream project.
- Putin said this month that Russia had not "definitively"
cancelled TurkStream.
