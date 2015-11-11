MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed by phone
on Wednesday preparations for international peace talks on Syria
next week.
Lavrov's ministry said in a statement that key aims of such
talks was included promoting dialogue between Syrians with the
engagement of all influential international players.
Syrian opposition figures and Gulf commentators dismissed on
Wednesday a Russian draft proposal for a process to solve the
Syrian crisis, saying Moscow's aim was to keep President Bashar
al-Assad in power and marginalise dissenting voices.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)