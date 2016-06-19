MOSCOW, June 19 Russia and the United States
have agreed on the need to improve coordination to avert
incidents while conducting military operations in Syria, the
Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
Military officials from the two countries reached the
agreement at a video conference, the ministry said.
On Saturday the Pentagon said it had questioned Moscow over
Russian air strikes conducted against U.S.-backed Syrian
opposition forces last week. The Pentagon said Moscow had failed
to heed U.S. warnings.
