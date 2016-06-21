MOSCOW, June 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry have discussed the
outlook for resuming stalled Syrian peace talks, the Russian
foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
During the telephone conversation, Lavrov also said it was
unacceptable for the Syrian opposition to set pre-conditions for
the resumption of the negotiations.
Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has
conducted airstrikes against various rebel groups who are
battling government forces, including Islamic State.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)