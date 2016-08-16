(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday
discussed by phone how to implement a Russian-U.S. deal on
coordinating action in Syria and securing a ceasefire, the
Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said the phone call had taken place at Washington's
initiative and was focused on the situation in Aleppo and on
discussing how best to implement the deal which Moscow said had
been reached during a visit by Kerry to Moscow in July.
Kerry said after those marathon talks last month that
Washington and Moscow had reached a common understanding on the
steps now needed to get Syria's troubled peace process back on
track.
Russian news agencies on Monday quoted Defence Minister
Sergei Shoigu as saying that Russia and the United States were
close to starting joint military action against militants in
Syria's Aleppo.
Five years into a Syrian civil war that has killed thousands
and forced millions to flee their homes, Russia and the United
States are the most influential outside players in the conflict,
but the objectives they are pursuing diverge.
Russia backs Assad and is giving military help to his
campaign against rebel fighters, while the United States
believes the Syrian leader has to go and is supporting some of
the rebel groups who are fighting to unseat him.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander
Winning)