MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian and U.S. leaders, Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama, discussed information sharing on the crisis in Syria when they met in New York on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said an information centre was being established in Baghdad to share information between Russia, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Russia has also agreed a separate such mechanism with Israel.

Peskov said he had no information of any Russian air strikes taking place against targets in Syria.

He also said ties between Washington and Moscow were still not at their best but expressed willingness to cooperate with the United States on solving acute crises, including in Syria.

