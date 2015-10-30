VIENNA Oct 30 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Friday a U.S. decision to deploy special forces
in Syria would make cooperation between the armed forces of the
two countries more important.
Earlier on Friday U.S. officials disclosed plans to station
dozens of special forces troops as advisers in Syria to help in
the fight against Islamic State militants
Lavrov, speaking after multi-lateral talks on the Syrian
crisis in Vienna, also said discussions on securing a ceasefire
in Syria's four-year civil war would continue but said the fight
against terrorist groups would also not cease.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia
Kelly)