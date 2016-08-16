S.Korea stocks, won fall as Trump policy risk worsens sentiment
* Fed in focus while Trump remains unpredictable -analyst * Won still very closely pinned to dlr's movement SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korean stocks fell on Tuesday as investors returned from a long holiday break and caught up with losses in U.S. markets sparked by growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's new policies. Sentiment also remained subdued after disappointing earnings reports from some South Korean heavyweights last week. The Korea Composite Stock