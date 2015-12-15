Some Pakistani power firms stuck in slow lane on China's Silk Road
* Pakistani businesses raise concerns over China's "Silk Road"
MOSCOW Dec 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Russia and the United States were searching for a solution to the Syria crisis together, calling the situation there acute.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Pakistani businesses raise concerns over China's "Silk Road"
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.